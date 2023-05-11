Commentary: Relishing the royal treatment

If I were King Charles, I would have been so tempted, just once, to shout, “Off with their heads!”

No, it wouldn’t be nice, but it would be pretty funny. I had a jolly good time joining friends at 1 a.m. last Saturday morning to watch a lovely bit of history unfold.

It was particularly delightful because our host is something of an expert in British history.

She shared information about the traditions of the coronation that stretch back into the centuries. That kind of thing just knocks me out.

She also shared delicious scones, clotted cream, a Victorian sponge and some wonderful English breakfast tea. Did I mention we wore our pajamas, our best jewels and our tiaras? Oh yes, we did.

It made for some good fun, and I am grateful to have friends who do silly stuff like that with me.

I still can’t get over the ornate chair that dated from the 1300s, and I savored the ancient Episcopal liturgy I grew up with. I always loved the “thee” and “thou” and “vouchsafe” in the high church service language.

Having been a member in good standing of the altar guild, I loved seeing the rich copes and chasubles, and the varied vestments of the choir members. We also had fun being the fashion police as we watched the crowd.

And those crowns, swords, orbs and scepters — I believe they take the “most bling in one place award,” followed closely by some of the necklaces seen among the noteworthy women.

Despite our tomfoolery, I was impressed I had a chance to see a proper coronation up close — rather a once in a lifetime kind of thing.

God save the king.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who once had a crush on Prince Charles.