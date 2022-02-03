Commentary: Group’s report card for bicyclists in Encinitas — still work to do

By Elena Thompson

I am thankful that I have the ability (and guts!) to ride my bike in Encinitas.

I’ve been biking recreationally since my childhood and did not buy my first car until I was 24, so I spent a lot of time using my bike for transportation.

I look forward to the expanding opportunities to do more safe bike riding in Encinitas, sooner than later.

The long awaited and anticipated Leucadia Streetscape project on the 101 has finally started and I can’t wait until I am able to safely ride, and safely walk, on the 101 in Leucadia. Hurrah for our city’s first “Complete Street”!

I found interesting the recent “report card” on Encinitas biking infrastructure, as graded by the American League of Bicyclists, and believe the city should use this as a planning and investment guide.

The city still has a lot of work to do to design and install (whether construct or simply paint) safe biking infrastructure on our primary roadways, arterials and connector roads, in order to make biking safer and more accessible.

The report card reflects the evident “holes” that need shoring up and gives the city guidance of what to prioritize its focus on. Protecting public safety, the chief role of government and responsibility of elected officials requires this.

The ambitiously stated “mobility” and “climate action plan” goals of the current “mobility friendly” City Council and mayor should spur leadership to truly “invest” city revenues where the prioritized needs are, with a true expert in mobility design, given the new year goal setting and capital improvement plans now underway.

These will be long-lasting, legacy infrastructure investment projects benefiting current and future generations and merit achieving now in these robust revenue years.

This article is written in memory of my late friend and well-known scientist Dr. Jennings Worley who was killed riding his bike on Leucadia Boulevard in 2021.

Elena Thompson is a Leucadia resident.