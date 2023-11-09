Clinic aims to dispel myths, better connect civilians with veterans

As the region prepares to honor those who served in the military in observance of Veterans Day, a local military clinic is encouraging North County residents to connect with veterans more meaningfully and deconstruct certain stigmas associated with veterans.

This year, the Cohen Veterans Network aims to break down veteran stereotypes to promote a greater understanding and connection with the veteran community.

Cohen Clinics across the United States, located in San Diego and Oceanside, provide “evidence-based” mental health services to active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

According to CVN, approximately 80% of veterans think dispelling stereotypes about them is essential to understanding how diverse veterans and service members are.

“Some think all veterans are soldiers, or all veterans have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), but that’s not the case,” said Destin Williams, a clinician at the Oceanside Cohen Clinic location.

As a clinician, Williams works directly with veterans struggling with mental health issues.

“We try to find out what their main barriers to success are and ask them what they’re struggling with, whether it’s relationships, employment or something else,” he said. “We identify what their diagnosis is and address it from there.”

Williams is also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army. Though Williams saw combat action, having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the military, he noted that not all veterans experience combat, contrary to popular belief.

According to the Pew Research Center, about 29% of veterans had combat experience at some point in their military career. That share is notably higher among veterans who served after 9/11, of which roughly half of post-9/11 veterans had combat experience compared to 24% of veterans who served before.

As a veteran, William has heard questionable stereotypes about himself due to his combat experience.

“Because I served overseas, a lot of people automatically think I have PTSD,” he said. “People view me as an angered individual who dissociates often, can’t manage their emotions, and lacks the ability to engage, but I’m not.”

Williams explained that any one person, civilian or veteran, processes things like trauma differently from the next.

According to CVN, while some veterans do experience mental health challenges, the majority do not develop PTSD or other mental health disorders.

The National Center for PTSD states that the disorder is “slightly more common among veterans than civilians,” with about 7% of veterans compared to 6% of the general population developing PTSD in their lifetimes.

Williams noted that some clinic clients are struggling with feelings of isolation, some even opting not to identify as veterans due to the stigma attached to the title. He hopes to spread awareness about the clinic’s assistance and how to help civilians better understand and connect with veterans in a meaningful, more respectful way.

“I think one of the best questions a civilian can ask a military member is always just about their experience,” he said. “Asking really pointed questions with shock value is off-putting for military members.”

Williams also reflected on the phrase “Thank you for your service,” suggesting he prefers replacing the word “service” with “sacrifice” as it more accurately reflects what the weight of enlisting entails.

“Volunteering in and of itself is a sacrifice,” he said.

As part of recognizing veterans this month and dispelling myths, CVN has launched a “Veterans 101 Pop Quiz” at www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/veteransday/ to test the general population’s skills and debunk what stereotypes they have about veterans.