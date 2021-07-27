City of Encinitas to host redistricting workshop

ENCINITAS — The City of Encinitas has begun the process of redistricting the City Council district boundaries based on the 2020 census data.

On July 1st, the City launched a website, www.encinitasca.gov/redistricting, which explains the redistricting process and procedures as well as outlines a timeline of events, including opportunities for members of the public to testify and provide input through workshops and formal hearings.

The first community workshop will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

The public is invited to participate in person to learn more about the redistricting process, the criteria for redistricting, communities of interest, and the timeline. The workshop will also be recorded.

Additionally, a public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, during the City Council meeting with another workshop open house scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Encinitas Community Center.

Following every federal decennial census, local governments are required to commence a formal redistricting process as prescribed by the California Elections Code.

As a consequence of the Legislature’s significant revisions to the FAIR MAPS Act in 2020, Encinitas must follow a somewhat different process and different substantive criteria than those used to establish its current voting districts in 2017.

It is, therefore, necessary for Encinitas to undertake a redistricting effort following the federal 2020 census that uses the specific procedures California law now requires. The deadline for the Council to adopt the redistricting plan is April 17, 2022, with the first election using the new plan on November 8, 2022.

Located along six miles of Pacific Ocean coastline in northern San Diego County, Encinitas has an approximate population of 60,000 and is characterized by coastal beaches, flat-topped coastal areas, steep mesa bluffs and rolling hills.

The city was incorporated in 1986, drawing together the communities of New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Olivenhain and Leucadia.