City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization.

Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission Avenue in downtown. Her mother’s parents, both immigrants from Sonora, Mexico, founded and built the successful Palomar Linen Supply, a commercial laundry that served North County.

“Prior to the pandemic, I worked in the alcohol, drug, and mental health field, and I saw the homeless population growing exponentially,” she said. “What was strange to me about the lockdown restrictions was that the homeless population had no restrictions, no social distancing…and then you have a city council saying that there’s nothing we can do. I personally think that everyone on the street has a substance or mental health issue. They’re basically in survival mode…we have to build trust and show them the way and deal with the problems that got them onto the street…there’s a lot of different things that create the problem.”

Jensen said she was also motivated to run for office after growing concerns surrounding sand loss and erosion in Oceanside.

“The second most important thing to me in Oceanside is the sand issue. A lot of people who don’t frequent the beach don’t realize what’s going on down here. I have seen erosion going on down there for decades…now there’s hardly any sandy beach. It’s critical to tourism…somebody has to make sand the priority, and we should look at every possible solution,” she said. “There are so many sand studies that the other communities have done, so we need to look and see what’s feasible for us. At this point, sand replacement and retention require every measure possible.”

“Last, my goal is to bring back dog parks to Oceanside and establish limited access for the dogs at the Harbor Beach.”

Jensen also vehemently denied accusations leveled by one of her opponents, Darin Selneck, who claims that she doesn’t actually live in Oceanside.

“The only thing he [Selneck] has is to make people believe I’m not from here…that’s what they’re attacking…but the truth is that I was the only person who applied that has deep roots in this community, and those kind of roots were a threat to people like [Selneck] who just came to California,” Jensen said. “I do own property in Carlsbad, yes, but that was brought up as a distraction to take away from the issues at hand…unfortunately a lot of people believed this tactic, and it caused people to become confused. To set the record straight, I live in Oceanside, I have deep roots in Oceanside period…he [Selneck] is a bureaucrat, a professional politician, calling people names. He’s a distraction, and some people will like that, but I think that the majority won’t.”

To learn more about Kori Jensen’s plans to improve Oceanside and/or to get involved in her campaign, please visit her web site at https://www.korijensenforcouncil.com/.

