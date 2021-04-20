City Council accepts grant program funds, approves CDBG annual action plan

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos City Council met on Tuesday, April 13, to approve funds from two grant programs, the 2019 State Homeland Security grant program and the 2019/2020 Urban Area Security Initiative grant program.

The council approved the Homeland Security grant, in the amount of $62,830, by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that will allow the city to enhance education and emergency preparedness, according to the staff report.

DHS is also providing the city with the FY 2019/2020 Urban Area Security Initiative grant “to address the unique planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercise needs of high-threat, high-density urban areas, and assist them in building an enhanced and sustainable capacity to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism.”

The approved 2019 grant allocation is $17,400 and the 2020 grant allocation is $7,524.

The council then approved the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for 2021-22.

CDBG funds “are to be used for the development of viable urban communities, by providing decent housing, suitable living environments, and expanded economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income persons,” the staff report said.

“We get a little under $800,000 next year of additional CDBG funds,” City Manager Jack Griffin said. “The lion’s share of it goes to fund ADA capital improvements throughout the city and additional funding goes toward furthering fair housing efforts and nonprofit coordination.”

The council also approved an amendment to the contract with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, which outlines retirement benefits, provisions and formulas that are provided to local firefighters and other city employees.

The contract allows “an additional 1% for local miscellaneous members in the San Marcos Classified Miscellaneous Employees Association, San Marcos Supervisors Association and the Unrepresented Miscellaneous Employees group; and an additional 1.5% for classic local fire members in the San Marcos Professional Firefighters’ Association and the Fire Safety Management Unrepresented group,” according to the staff report.