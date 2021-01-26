Cheers! North County: In the moment with Thr3e Punk Ales

Do you remember going on new-to-you brewery crawls on the weekends? I certainly do. I remember the excitement of planning the route. Exploring a new neighborhood, and certainly trying new beer.

With the pandemic, I’ve adapted to remote explorations. It isn’t quite the same, but when I found out Chula Vista’s Thr3e Punk Ales was adding delivery to North County on Fridays I felt that old tingle of beer adventure for the first time in a long time.

I reached out to Steve Garcia, owner and operator of Thr3e Punk Ales (and host of the Emo Brown podcast) to see what inspired the expanded local distribution, and what the coming year looks like.

CHEERS!: You’re delivering all the way up to North County from Chula Vista. Why do that? Is it financially worthwhile, or is there another motivation?

STEVE GARCIA, Thr3e Punk Ales: North County peeps have expressed great interest in our product. Yet, it hasn’t always been a feasible option for us. The pandemic put a lot of my brewery development plans in motion sooner than expected. Mainly canning & 4-pack availability. We were able to purchase a delivery van this past year, and that allowed us to expand our footprint. As a result, North County Fridays is now an option! As canning ramps up so will our brand visibility in North County.

CHEERS!: Thr3e Punk Ales has been complying with the health order…

STEVE: For me it’s simple, I will not put the health and well-being of my staff or community at risk until we have a solution. As such, we will wait this out until deemed safe to do so.

CHEERS!: How has COVID-19 impacted your brewery so far, and what are your expectations for 2021?

STEVE: 2020 allowed us to reflect on what works and what doesn’t work in our business model. We took a step back and had an opportunity to iron out some of the growing pain “wrinkles” in our operation. 2021 will allows us to continue to grow and push the brand harder than ever.

CHEERS!: What is the best way for North County residents to get their hands on some of your beer, and what would you recommend for someone who hasn’t had your beer before?

STEVE: Our website has finally been revamped and is user friendly! People have always been fans of our merch, but the demand made it extremely difficult for us to maintain a supply. No longer an issue. We currently have ALL of our shirts available online with more goodies being added weekly. Simple. Beer-we deliver! Head on over to 3PunkAles.com and get your orders in! Ease of use was the objective with our website, and we’ve made it a reality.

CHEERS!: Anything you’d like to add?

STEVE: First time trying our beers? We have a well-balanced catalog of beer styles. So jump on in, and take us for a test drive! In the South-bay our lagers are a go-to choice for the community, specifically our Mexican Lager, La Flama Blanca. Personally, I’m a sucker for a brown. Emo Brown (an Imperial Brown with Mexican coffee & chocolate) is my choice. Enjoy!

Do you listen to podcasts? Are you interested in interesting things being done by interesting people in North County San Diego. Be sure to check out the most recent episode of the Cheers! North County podcast with the co-founders of First Light Whiskey. Stream it on The Coast News online or search for it on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Thanks for listening, and for following Cheers! North County on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.