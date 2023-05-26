Carlsbad’s Riley Millard sets PR at Big West championships

Carlsbad High School graduate Riley Millard, a Long Beach State sophomore, was among the standouts to recently lead The Beach to its second consecutive Big West Conference women’s track and field championship.

Millard, a long jumper, set a personal best this season with a leap of 18 feet, 6.5 inches, one of four meets at which she cleared 18 feet. Millard is a former winner of the Jane McGhee Award at Carlsbad High as the school’s top female athlete.

In high school, Millard trained under Al Joyner, an Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump at the 1984 Games.