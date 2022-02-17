Carlsbad’s Morris to lead I Love A Clean San Diego

CARLSBAD — I Love A Clean San Diego’s board of directors announced Carlsbad resident, Steve Morris, as the new executive director for the 67-year-old environmental nonprofit. Morris was selected for his extensive nonprofit management and business development experience.

“Including his management experience, Steve brings enthusiasm, dedication and a desire to protect San Diego County’s environment,” said Summer Haines I Love A Clean San Diego’s president. “We look forward to working with him to strengthen our services to the residents and businesses throughout the region.”

Morris brings more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience combined with a passion for the environment. He has worked for several nonprofit organizations successfully leading efforts in program growth, financial management, fundraising, staff development and building community relationships.

“Being offered an opportunity to contribute to an organization that has such a long history and commitment to improving our environment for people in the communities we call home, is a true honor,” said Morris. “As a San Diego native, I grew up enjoying our beaches and trails, which contributed to a deep appreciation for the outdoors and preserving its health and beauty.”

Most recently, Morris held the role of executive director at the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center in San Clemente, where he combined his love of surfing and nonprofit leadership experience. He also served for four years as Outdoor Education Program Director at YMCA Camp Surf and three years as Development Director for the entire YMCA Overnight Camping Branch.

Morris holds a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego where he studied organizational leadership, financial management, program design/evaluation, and volunteer/board engagement. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

As an environmentalist, Morris has completed his master composter certificate from the Living Coast Discovery Center and loves to share his composting knowledge with others. Morris lives in Carlsbad with his wife Desiree and two rescue dogs.