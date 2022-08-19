Carlsbad teen admits to killing Thorborg in 2020

CARLSBAD — An 18-year-old man admitted to killing Lisa Thorborg recently and will be sentenced Sept. 1 in a San Diego County Juvenile Court, according to media reports.

Haloa Beaudet of Carlsbad was scheduled for a hearing to decide whether he should be tried as an adult. He killed Thorborg, 68, in Nov. 23, 2020, in Hosp Grove Park, when was 17. He was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020, after video footage was recovered by Carlsbad police identifying Beaudet as a suspect leaving the area 15 minutes after the murder, according to testimony from Carlsbad police detective Josh Bubins in a Dec. 23, 2020, hearing.

A message to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office was not returned prior to publication. The story will be update

Beaudet stabbed Thorborg twice in the neck and police found his DNA on Thorborg’s shorts and located a pair of flip-flops at the scene.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 23 notifying them Thorborg’s body had been discovered.

Bubins said Carlsbad police retraced Beaudet’s steps from 10:21 a.m. when he was dropped off in his grandmother’s SUV at Hosp Grove Park. The detective said Beaudet frequented the trail to exercise and his typical routine began with being dropped off by a family member before walking home.

Bubins said police arrested Beaudet after authorities were called for a report about a prowler on the morning of Dec. 10. Bubins said when officers arrived, they attempted to stop Beaudet to ask questions, but the teen fled. Beaudet was then caught and taken to the police department for questioning.

Bubins said the table was sanitized in case a DNA link was needed. During questioning, Beaudet said at first he hadn’t left a pair of flip-flops at the scene, but then later admitted leaving them. Beaudet told Bubins he wasn’t worried about leaving his footwear because he doesn’t believe in “material things.”

Police also have video footage, and the prosecutor presented several still images from the video footage on Dec. 2 and Dec. 10. The cameras, which were set up on Dec. 2, recorded Beaudet “almost” daily at the park.

The video showed Beaudet walking the trail, peering into the yards of residents, lifting up door handles on cars and talking to himself, according to Bubins.

Beaudet had moved to Carlsbad prior to the school year from Oregon after moving from Hawaii, Deputy District Attorney Helen Kim said in the Dec. 23, 2020, hearing.

She said Beaudet was suspended “multiple times” for fighting at school in Oregon. Prior to moving to Oregon, Beaudet lived in Hawaii with his maternal grandmother, who sent him to a boarding school.

Kim said Beaudet twice ran away from the school, although Christie Hernandez, Beaudet’s grandmother, said he enrolled in the school to earn his diploma early with hopes of joining the military.

When Beaudet moved to Carlsbad, he enrolled in an online home school, Hernandez said. He was to live with the Hernandez’s for six months, at which time the family would re-evaluate the situation.