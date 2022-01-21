Carlsbad seeks Growth Management committee members

CARLSBAD — The city is seeking community members for a new advisory committee that will help ensure the city maintains an excellent quality of life and remains financially healthy as the city grows in the future. In March 2021, the City Council made the creation of a new growth management plan one of its top three priorities.

For the past 35 years, the city of Carlsbad has followed a community-based plan to manage growth in a way that protects Carlsbad’s quality of life and safeguards the city’s financial health. As the city transitions into a time when most of the major planned new development is complete, the community will once again play a major role in deciding how to ensure quality services, amenities and facilities are provided for the next 30 years and beyond.

Applications are currently being accepted a carlsbadca.gov. Committee members will be appointed by the City Council, to include:

Four residents from District 1 (Two primary and two alternates)

Four residents from District 2 (Two primary and two alternates)

Four residents from District 3 (Two primary and two alternates)

Four residents from District 4 (Two primary and two alternates)

Four at-large residents (Two primary and two alternates)

Each council member will review applications and nominate four members, for a total of 20 committee members.

Requirements to participate on the committee include being a city of Carlsbad resident, a registered voter and willingness to attend approximately 10 committee meetings between February 2022 and April 2023.