Carlsbad, Oceanside councils approve HUD funding plans

REGION — The Carlsbad and Oceanside city councils recently approved spending plans for funding they expect to receive from the federal government to enhance the quality of life for lower-income households.

Both cities receive funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant program each year.

The goal behind block grant funding is to benefit communities, specifically low- and moderate-income homes, by providing fair, decent housing, a suitable living environment and increased economic opportunity.

Cities that receive this funding must submit action plans that explain exactly how the money will be spent. Although neither city has received the final grant award yet, they expect to soon.

Carlsbad anticipates receiving $518,215 in CDBG funds. Oceanside anticipates approximately $2.24 million, plus $974,065 in HOME Investment Partnership funds, which are used to maintain safe and sanitary housing through construction and rehabilitation projects.

Carlsbad plans to give nearly $56,000 to Interfaith Community Services and $22,000 to the Community Resource Center.

Brother Benno’s and Catholic Charities also requested CDBG funds but were turned down because the city planned to pay them $10,000 from the general fund under the city’s homelessness action plan.

None of these programs received as much as they requested.

“We had to make some tough decisions,” said Nicole Piano-Jones, program manager with the city’s Community Service Department, at the Carlsbad City Council meeting on May 7.

Piano-Jones said that staff used a specific set of criteria that prioritized housing, homelessness and prevention services.

The city will continue to pay the Legal Aid Society of San Diego $25,000 per year for its fair housing services and grant $100,000 to Casa de Amparo for facility improvements

The city of Carlsbad will use nearly $79,000 for program administration costs, and another $237,000 will go into its affordable housing fund.

Oceanside has several different programs that will receive CDBG funding, including more than $17,000 for teen programs, $17,000 for Parks & Recreation 4 Kids Sake, $30,000 for senior nutrition, approximately $19,000 for Vista Community Clinic’s Teen REACH program, $13,500 for the clinic’s Club 55, approximately $93,000 for Community Resource Centers and almost $19,000 for North County Lifeline Youth Programs.

Other projects receiving funding include $800,000 for the Crown Heights Resource Center rehabilitation project, $65,000 for lighting at Libby Lake Park, $100,000 to replace floors at the Country Club Senior Center, and another $100,000 for ADA parking lot improvements for the North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s new location at the former Bread of Life building.

“One of the things for CDBG funding is to make sure programs are ADA compliant,” said Management Analyst Cecilia Barandiaran at the Oceanside City Council meeting on May 8.

Barandiaran noted the city expects a 1.14% reduction, or roughly $15,000, in CDBG funding compared to the previous year.

A full list of Oceanside projects receiving CDBG and HOME funding can be found at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=61752.