Carlsbad girls test baking skills on ‘Disney’s Magic Bake-Off’

CARLSBAD — Two budding bakers recently took to the airwaves to compete in “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off.”

Ella Traverso, 13, and Ellie Joyce, 11, both Carlsbad middle schoolers, teamed up to bake a Disney-inspired cake based on several theme park rides. The episode featuring the girls aired on Aug. 20 and the show will come to the Disney+ streaming platform on Sept. 29.

Although neither Carlsbad resident won the competition, they both told The Coast News they had a blast and learned how to bake under pressure. Their cake highlighted Ariel’s Under-the-Sea Adventure, Mad Tea Party and Tinkerbell at Pixie Hall.

“It was amazing,” Joyce said. “The best part for me was what it takes to produce a Disney show.”

Traverso discovered the show on Instagram and filled out the application in February. At first, Disney wanted a coed team, but the best friends were able to convince the producers of their chemistry and charisma.

Once Disney gave the girls the green light, they were filming on a Burbank studio set in May. Each episode consists of three, two-person teams who must bake Disney-inspired food.

Traverso and Joyce started slow and faced some obstacles of baking a piece in four hours (with required breaks during filming).

Joyce said they didn’t come out as fast as they should have, but after two hours, they picked up the pace. With the clock ticking down, and still a melted drip left to produce, Traverso and Joyce had to rush through the final minutes.

“A couple of things set us back that weren’t really planned on,” Traverso said. “They really liked our story and our flavors. The time got to us.”

They also said they took advice counter to their instincts, which they believe cost them in the end. However, the girls did win one of two challenges with both challenges being a part of the final product.

Regardless, the two were thrilled by the experience and are aiming to try their hand at baking on a future show.

Traverso and Joyce said they like baking because it allows for creativity, putting their own spin on it and working out different flavor combinations.

“Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other,” Joyce said.

Looking forward, the two friends are also branching out on their own. Each has started their own small baking businesses, soliciting friends and family for cakes and other baked goods.

Joyce does a monthly baking subscription and custom orders for friends and family. Traverso said her business is for all things sweet, events and parties, with each running their own Instagram accounts.

“We love being entrepreneurs,” Traverso said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so much fun.”