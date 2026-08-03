Cardiff Dog Days brings thousands of pups to Encinitas park

ENCINITAS — It took Moo, 7, a little time — and a little cajoling — to figure it out.

Her owner, Carlsbad resident Michelle Galaway, kept trying new strategies — a leash, treats and words of affirmation — to get Moo to jump over hurdles or run through the tunnel at the obstacle course during the 21st annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on Aug. 2 at Encinitas Community Park.

Galaway described Moo as agile and loyal.

“She loves rocks,” she said. “Rocks are her favorite toy.”

Eventually, Moo got the hang of the obstacles. She weaved through the vertical poles, made it through the tunnel, and even became quite proficient at jumping over hurdles taller than she was.

Alison Wielechowski, director of Cardiff 101 Main Street, said these are the types of moments the organization hopes to create by hosting its Cardiff Dog Days.

“I think it was a great day; it’s a lot of fun,” Wielechowski said. “It’s a wonderful activity to have in Encinitas. It brings people out in the very best way.”

She added that more than 5,000 people attended the event, many with pups in tow.

More than 100 vendors offered a range of products for dogs, along with 10 food vendors and five beverage vendors for their human companions.

For those without dogs who were interested in adoption, the event featured 11 rescue organizations.

Wielechowski said she usually tries not to spoil her dog, Maia, 7, whom her family adopted from Rancho Coastal Humane Society in 2019. But during Dog Days, all bets were off as Maia enjoyed plenty of pup cups, petting and attention from attendees.

“It’s a really fun day for dogs,” she said.

Among the competitions, races and other activities was dog yoga, which was new for 2026, according to Wielechowski.

“That was a lot of fun,” she said. “Every year, we try to have it grow and provide more opportunities for really fun experiences.”

The event drew families from across the region.

Mr. Corgington, 5, traveled from Palm Springs for the corgi race as he ramps up for the Corgi Race Vilnius in Lithuania, one of the world’s largest corgi festivals.

Owner Zane Strong said Mr. Corgington’s national championship in May would have been unimaginable 18 months ago when doctors told him a shoulder injury would be “career ending.”

Strong said he and Jenna Senescu were prepared to simply enjoy Mr. Corgington’s company for the rest of his life and leave his racing days behind.

“He wouldn’t take it, he likes to move,” Strong said. “He’s been racing most of his life.”

After three surgeries and eight different types of therapy, Mr. Corgington was back competing at the highest levels and having a great time, as evidenced by his wagging tail.

“His recovery was insane,” Strong said.