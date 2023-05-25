California ski resorts may see less snowfall over next few decades

REGION — This winter produced record snowfall in California, but a new study suggests the state should expect gradually declining snowpacks, even with some epic snowfalls, in the future.

An analysis by Tamara Shulgina, Alexander Gershunov and other climate scientists at University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography suggests that in the face of unabated global warming, the snowlines marking where rainfall turns to snow have been rising significantly over the past 70 years. Projections by the researchers suggest the trend will continue with snowlines rising hundreds of meters higher by the second half of this century.

In the high Southern Sierra Nevada range, for instance, snowlines are projected to rise by more than 500 meters (1,600 feet) and even more when the mountains get precipitation from atmospheric rivers, jets of water vapor that are becoming an increasingly potent source of the state’s water supply.

According to the study, the snowpack during an average year will be increasingly confined to the peak of winter and to the highest elevations.

Diminished snowfall is a consequence of a changing climate in which places like California will get an increasing portion of their winter precipitation as rain instead of snow. The authors said this study and related research suggest water resource managers will need to adapt to a feast-or-famine future.

California’s water supply will arrive less through the gradual melt of mountain snowpack that gets the state through hot summers and more via bursts of rain and runoff delivered by atmospheric rivers, which are boosted by warming and are associated with higher snowlines than other storms. Such events will further complicate the balancing act between protecting people and infrastructure from winter flooding and ensuring enough water supply during warmer summers.

“This work adds insight into the climate change narrative of more rain and less snow,” said Mike Anderson, a climatologist with the California Department of Water Resources, which helped fund the study along with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The study can be found in the newly published journal, “Climate Dynamics.”

“This is the longest and most detailed account of snow accumulation in California, resolving individual storms over 70 years of observed weather combined with projections out to 2100,” Gershunov said.

The authors make note of what this could mean for ski resorts around the state if climate change progresses unabated. For example, Mammoth Mountain, at an elevation between 2,400 and 3,300 meters (7,900 – 11,000 feet), is projected to receive 28% less snowfall in the latter half of the century. Lower elevation ski resorts like Palisades and Northstar, both near Lake Tahoe, span elevational ranges of around 1,900 and 2,700 meters (6,200 – 8,900 feet). They are projected to lose more than 70% of their snow accumulation in an average winter.

“Observations and future climate projections show that already rising snowlines will keep lifting,” Gershunov said. “Epic winters will still be possible, though, and unprecedented snowfalls will ironically become more likely due to wetter atmospheric rivers, but they will be increasingly confined to the peak of winter and to the highest elevations of the Southern Sierra Nevada.”

Study co-authors include Kristen Guirguis, Daniel Cayan, David Pierce, Michael Dettinger and F. Martin Ralph of Scripps Oceanography, Benjamin Hatchett of the Desert Research Institute of Reno, Nevada, Aneesh Subramanian of University of Colorado at Boulder, Steven Margulis and Yiwen Fang of UCLA, and Michael L. Anderson of the California Department of Water Resources.