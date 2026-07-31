Brush fire spreads across open terrain at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON — A brush fire blackened scores of open acres today on the grounds of Camp Pendleton, causing no reported structural threats as firefighters worked to quell the flames.

The vegetation blaze at the northern San Diego County military station was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the nonprofit wildfire information service Watch Duty.

Within 3 1/2 hours, the burn zone several miles northwest of the intersection of Basilone and Roblar roads had grown to 75 to 100 acres, according to Camp Pendleton public affairs.

The cause of the blaze, dubbed the Dead End Fire, was not immediately clear.