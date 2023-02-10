 San Marcos Elementary School safe after bomb threat

SAN MARCOS — San Marcos Elementary School students and staff were attempting to recover Feb. 9 after the school received a false bomb threat.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, a phone call was made about a bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of students and staff, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrived and searched the campus with the help of Cal State San Marcos Police and bomb sniffing dogs, but no threat was found, according to police. The search ended just before 4 p.m.

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the community for their cooperation and understanding during this incident,” the sheriff’s department said. “We also thank our partners at the San Marcos Unified School District, San Marcos Elementary School, as well as Cal State San Marcos Police and San Diego State University Police Departments for their assistance.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.