Alexandra Biederman, of Encinitas, and her mount, Interactive Mortgage 07, had been knocking at the door of a Bronze Tour victory throughout the week at the Blenheim Racing Festival, and July 31, the duo got their win in the $15,000 1.40m Bronze Tour Jumper Classic. Biederman and the 14-year-old Oldenburg gelding, of Encinitas’ DeLong Equestrian Ventures, bested all other contestants, crossing the finish in a winning 34.995 seconds.