Access Health Insurance Services has earned top honors in the Best of North County competition, taking home awards for both Best Insurance Company and Best Place to Work. For the San Marcos–based agency, the recognition underscores a commitment to delivering comprehensive benefits with a personal touch.

In the complex world of health insurance, where policies can be puzzling and the fine print overwhelming, Access Health sets itself apart with tailored solutions. As an independent agency, they offer the flexibility to shop across carriers, ensuring clients—from large companies to individual families—receive plans that align with their needs and budgets.

“We take the long view of coverage,” said Joy Raine, founder and President/CEO of the agency. “It’s about more than just finding a plan for today—it’s about understanding how coverage changes and making sure our clients are always protected.”

That forward-thinking approach has earned the loyalty of customers like Debra N, an Operations Manager, who praised the agency’s dedication. “Lorraine and staff have always gone beyond the call of duty,” Debra said. “We shopped another company one time, but quickly came back after realizing just how important Access Health was to our company. Could not ask for better customer service. Partners for life!”

The agency’s services span a wide range of offerings, including health, dental, vision, life, long-term care, disability, and voluntary benefits. For businesses, they help navigate employee benefits packages that attract and retain talent. For individuals and Medicare members, they guide clients through plan options to find the right fit without unnecessary costs.

White-glove service is a hallmark of the Access Health experience. From initial consultations to ongoing policy reviews, the team works to demystify insurance and keep clients informed as regulations and coverage options evolve. Their expertise and resources, paired with a genuine care for client outcomes, have built a foundation of trust that keeps relationships strong year after year.

The dual win in the Best of North County competition affirms what clients have long known—Access Health Insurance Services is as dedicated to its own team as it is to those it serves. With a collaborative workplace culture and a mission-driven approach, they’ve proven that exceptional service and a supportive work environment go hand in hand.

As Access Health looks to the future, one thing is certain: their promise remains the same—comprehensive benefits, exceptional service, and a commitment to being the complete insurance solution for their community. Learn more at AccessHealthIns.com