Best-friend dog duo up for adoption

RANCHO SANTA FE — There is nothing that warms the hearts of movie audiences like a classic “buddy flick.” Something about witnessing two guys struggle with misfortune and adventure, with only each other for support, shakes up emotion and admiration. Helen Woodward Animal Center welcomed two such buddies in its most recent transport. The odd couple of gentleman pups, named Freddie and Mercury, calls to mind some of the most beloved buddy duos to hit the big screen.

Last week, these devoted guys took a road trip together to Helen Woodward Animal Center. The black, 8-year-old Shih-Tzu-blend had an obvious fan in a little white, 3-year-old poodle-blend. The pups had been found roaming the streets together in inland California, where temperatures can get as high as 110 degrees. No one knows exactly where they had come from, or how long they had traveled, but the road-weary duo wouldn’t leave each other’s sides. Even health checks had to be conducted with the other canine in the room to supervise and make sure no harm came to each pup’s bestie.

Freddie’s health check revealed a slight heart murmur and both dogs showed signs of malnutrition, dehydration and exhaustion, along with the need for neuter surgeries and vaccinations. The most crucial need for the pups, however, is a forever a home that will keep the bonded pair together. Helen Woodward Animal Center was happy to transport the buddies down to southern California where the chances of finding such a home will be far greater.

Freddie and Mercury are currently seeking a happy ending to their film-worthy adventure. The pair enjoys easy walks, lots of snuggles and plenty of spaces where they can cuddle together.

The center is seeking a forever family that will adopt the friends on pair agreement. To adopt Freddie and Mercury or for more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, please go to animalcenter.org, call (858) 756-4117 or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.