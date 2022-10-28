DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental
Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,
citing unhealthy levels of bacteria.
Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La Jolla, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue and Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and
Shores.
An unhealthy beach advisory is already in place for the same reason in La Jolla Cove
and Children’s Pool in La Jolla.
The Imperial Beach Shoreline remains under warning. South swell
conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north and
runoff from Tijuana has contributed to unhealthy levels of bacteria there as
well.
Additionally, the ocean shoreline from the International Border to the
south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms
these areas are safe for water contact.
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental