Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental

Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,

citing unhealthy levels of bacteria.

Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La Jolla, Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach, and Ocean Beach Pier at Newport Avenue and Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and

Shores.

An unhealthy beach advisory is already in place for the same reason in La Jolla Cove

and Children’s Pool in La Jolla.

The Imperial Beach Shoreline remains under warning. South swell

conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north and

runoff from Tijuana has contributed to unhealthy levels of bacteria there as

well.

Additionally, the ocean shoreline from the International Border to the

south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms

these areas are safe for water contact.

