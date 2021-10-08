Be part of planning San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos is hosting a series of workshops for the continuation of the General Plan Update. In order to best support our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and to appropriately assess the changes to our world resulting from this event, the General Plan Update project was temporarily suspended from early 2020 through mid 2021.

The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision, and the General Plan Update process will provide residents and businesses with the opportunity to help shape the future of our city. The General Plan provides policy direction related to land use, community design, mobility, open space, natural resources, economic development, public safety, infrastructure, and more.

community members are invited to upcoming workshops including:

Workshop #1: “Vision and Values,” 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, San Marcos Senior Activity Center, 111 Richmar Ave.

Workshop #2: “Land Use and Community Design,” 6 to 8 p.m. Nov.16, San Elijo Recreation Center, 1105 Elfin Forest Road.

Workshop #3: “Mobility,” 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. San Marcos Community Center, 3 Civic Center Drive.

Workshop days, times, and locations are subject to change based on public health and safety protocols. Check SanMarcos.GeneralPlan.org prior to each meeting to confirm the information.