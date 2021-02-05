Authorities searching for Vista arson suspect

VISTA — Authorities are asking the public for information related to last month’s arson blaze on the 400 block of N. Santa Fe Ave in Vista. Law enforcement is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit, a fire erupted at about 2 a.m. behind the La Mexicana Market. The fire began in the alley behind the business and spread to neighboring businesses. Several apartments located above the market were also evacuated.

The fire caused an estimated $2 million in damage.

According to the release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 35 years old with dark short hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, white socks and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit at (619) 550-8158.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org to learn how to submit an anonymous web or mobile app tip.