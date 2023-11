CARLSBAD — Authorities have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing late this morning in the area of Carrillo Elementary School in Carlsbad.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the girl, identified by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department only as Natalia, had run away and was later found safe in the area of Faraday Avenue and South Melrose Drive in Vista.

She has since been reunited with her family.