Arson caught on camera at San Marcos office space

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson incident in San Marcos last month.

According to the department, the arson occurred just before midnight on Aug. 10 in the 100 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Rd.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black and white flannel, blue jeans and white shoes approaching the office of San Marcos View Estates and setting a large blaze outside the door, and then fleeing the scene.

The Arson/Bomb Unit of the Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and is investigating.

The fire caused $3,000 worth of damage to the business’s front office, including black burns to the doorway. No one was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200. Residents can also contact Crime Stoppers, which is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case, via their tip line at 888-580-8477.

“Someone out there knows the suspect. You might recognize him from his build, clothing or the way he walks,” Sheriff’s officials said.

