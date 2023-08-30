AR Workshop San Marcos adds personalized flair to home decor

AR Workshop San Marcos specializes in hands-on classes for crafting custom home décor. With workshops for all ages and occasions, they offer a fun environment to create wood signs, trays, canvas pillows, knit blankets, soy candles, and more.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Our specialty is to create a fun environment to enjoy while making a home decor piece. We supply all the materials and instruction to make your project and all our workshops are for the beginners.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? AR Workshop San Marcos only uses the highest quality materials, and our instructors are very knowledgeable. We are continually introducing new designs and projects and I think that sets us apart. Our mainstay projects are wood signs, trays, Lazy Susans, etc., canvas pillows and totes, hand-knit Chunky Knit Yarn blankets, soy candle making, specialty Holiday designs and various Youth Projects. Our project choices and designs are always changing which makes us a place to come back to repeatedly.

What question are you asked most frequently by customers? I feel like the most asked question is if customers can just walk in and make something. We may offer walk-in crafting sometime soon, but currently all projects are chosen on our website. We then prep all the materials ahead of their arrival.

What is your favorite business success story? My favorite business success story is how busy we are at our local community events. San Elijo Hills Community has been very supportive of our business, and we appreciate everyone who has supported us at the local elementary school fundraisers and community events like Oktoberfest and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? I have lived in San Marcos for 13 years and have a great sense of pride in my community. I really wanted to join the Chamber to get to know other leaders in our community.

As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? I would really like to attend more Chamber led functions so that I can develop more professional relationships with other business owners.

What’s your best piece of business advice? My best business advice are the things I live by – never give up, give the best customer service possible and lead by example.

Business website: www.arworkshop.com/sanmarcos

Business Instagram handle: @arworkshopsanmarcos

Business Facebook page: arworkshopsanmarcos