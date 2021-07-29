Anonymous donor offers $50K match for SDHS Veterinary Medicine

SAN DIEGO — Thanks to a $50,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor, contributions to San Diego Humane Society’s Veterinary Medicine program through Aug. 15, 2021, will have twice the impact for homeless pets and wildlife in need.

Each year, nearly 35,000 companion animals and 13,000 wildlife are cared for by San Diego Humane Society. Many require extensive medical care rarely performed in shelter environments — like Mr. Heather Gray, a Siberian Husky puppy found stray in the Tijuana Estuary with a dislocated hip. Veterinarians at the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine performed a femoral head and neck ostectomy to successfully repair the injury, so Mr. Gray could be adopted and have a pain-free life.

“It is only thanks to the generous support from the community that San Diego Humane Society can go above and beyond for each animal and be a leader in the field of shelter medicine,” said VP of Shelter Medicine and Chief Medical Officer Zarah Hedge, DVM. “When you donate to our Veterinary Medicine matching campaign, your gift will have twice the impact for homeless pets and wildlife in need. I am so proud to be a part of a team that is prepared to care for an incredible variety of species with extraordinary medical needs.”

San Diego Humane Society is a national leader in the growing field of shelter medicine, providing animals with everything from basic exams to cutting-edge, advanced surgeries. The best practices established in the organization’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine are shaping how animal lives are saved across the country. And through its veterinary internship and residency programs, San Diego Humane Society helps develop shelter veterinarians of tomorrow.

To donate to San Diego Humane Society’s Veterinary Medicine Match Campaign, visit sdhumane.org/vetmed.

For more information about SDHS, please visit sdhumane.org.