Alta Vista student arrested after bringing ghost gun to school

VISTA — An 18-year-old student at Alta Vista High School was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after bringing a ghost gun, ammunition and liquor to school grounds.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Eduardo Soto was contacted by school staff on Wednesday afternoon after appearing intoxicated and that he became aggressive and pushed a staff member.

After school security intervened, a handgun fell out of Soto’s jacket pocket, which school officials state was unloaded. It was determined to be a ghost gun without a serial number.

Authorities also discovered ammunition, a handgun magazine and liquor in his possession.

Soto was detained by school security until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived at Alta Vista. The department said Soto did not make any threatening statements toward school staff or staff.

The Vista student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a handgun while not the registered owner, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a handgun, possession of liquor on school property, and battery on a school official.

Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Doyle released a statement regarding the incident on Thursday, noting that district staff completed safety training for gun-related incidents just last week.

“I want to assure our community that no other students were engaged in this situation, and no one was harmed,” Doyle said. “I am deeply grateful to staff for their immediate action and local law enforcement, including our School Resource Officer, for their swift response to our call for assistance.”

Soto is being held at the Vista Detention Facility with bail set at $25,000.

