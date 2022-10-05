Adding luxury and comfort to your home

If you’re thinking of adding a patio cover or a sunroom to your home, contact RKC Construction.

Family-owned and operated, its CEO, Rick Crawford, says, “We offer free on-site estimates, which will allow us to establish a clear understanding of your vision. Afterwards, our design professionals will step in to make sure your project (big or small), is done exactly how you want and with precise fits.”

In helping you to enjoy San Diego’s beautiful weather, they offer an open style aluminum lattice cover with a solid state insulated laminated patio cover. Or, you can choose the combination-style Elitewood aluminum, weather resistant, maintenance-free option.

In choosing a sunroom, they have two styles: The Horizon or The Sunscape. The Horizon sunroom has an insulted roof that is pitched to compliment your existing roof lines, while The Sunscape has an insulated flat, solid roof.

They also have The LifeRoom, which is a hybrid option somewhere between a traditional patio cover and a sunroom.

With the LifeRoom, you’re in total control of your environment for entertaining guests, watching movies, or other activities. Along with their LifeRooms, they feature motorized Smooth Glide Screens which can offer more privacy or keep out bugs. And if you desire, they can also include their unique Cool Mist Climate System and Soft Breeze Technology.

Other amenities they offer are exterior decorative concrete or paving stones in various colors, as well as replacing your old windows with Energy Star energy-efficient new ones; or adding French-style, sliding patio doors that feature smooth gliding stainless steel rollers which provide long-lasting durability and are equipped with energy efficient insulating tempered glass. They can also provide solar panels on their 4-inch insulated covers.

Another option for improving the aesthetics of your BBQ or pool area is a free-standing lattice or solid structure.

So, call for an appointment to see their showroom then stop by RKC Construction at 11649 Riverside Drive, suite137, Lakeside, CA 92040 and talk to their CEO, Rick Crawford, or any one of their knowledgeable professionals to discover what other options they offer besides the ones mentioned above.

Also check out their website, rkcconstruction.com, to see a number of photos of completed projects.

Fully licensed and insured with an A+BBB certification, Rick says, “All our installs are of the highest quality along with our competitive prices.”

He went on to say, “Presently, we’re running two specials. You can save $2,500 on all sunrooms or get $500 off all patio covers.”

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a. m. – 5 p. m., Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Phone: 619-444-5899.

Email: [email protected].