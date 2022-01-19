A librarian’s tips for kids, adult books

Being regularly awash in books, I occasionally take a minute to share some of the best of my recent reads.

Since I work as a school librarian, I include kindergarten through sixth-grade books as well as stuff for we big kids.

Starting at the elementary school level, if you haven’t heard of Ryan T. Higgins, reading his books is a must-do.

The Maine author is hilarious to kids and adults, with wildly clever characters and storylines. I especially recommend “Mother Bruce” and “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates.” I laugh just thinking about them and loved reading them aloud.

For the upper grades, I recommend “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston. My fellow librarians are accurately calling it an “urban Harry Potter.” It deals with the invisible world of the supernatural but does so in a fresh, captivating way. I’m looking forward to the release of the second in the series.

For the grown-ups, I just finished “West with Giraffes,” by Lynda Rutledge.

It is based on a true story of two giraffes who survive a stormy voyage to New York, then must be transported across the country to the San Diego Zoo, during the Dust Bowl years of the early 1930s.

It takes turns you will never expect.

I also loved “In Polite Company,” by Gervais Hagerty. It is delightful Southern fiction that takes you behind the scenes of the elite class in Charleston, South Carolina, through the eyes of a rebellious daughter.

And for those who crave something off the beaten path, I recommend “Cyberweird Stories,” a book of short stories written by my local GP, D.C. Lozar. They are masterfully written and very different.

I did my chores early like a good girl, so the rest of the day will find me lying abed with my nose in a book.

“So many books, so little time” will surely be my epitaph.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who takes her staycations by stepping into the pages of another world. Contact her at [email protected].