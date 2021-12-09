The Coast News Group

PET FOOD GIVEAWAY The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is inviting pet owners, in need, to visit the Community Pet Food Bank to pick up Holiday Gift Baskets for Pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas. RCHS is now collecting donations of pet food, pet treats, toys, and other supplies. For more information, call (760) 753-6413, or log on to sdpets.org. Donations can also be made online and delivered directly to Rancho Coastal Humane Society.