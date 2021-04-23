The Coast News Group

EMERGENCY PET HELP from left, Veterinary Emergency Group Encinitas Hospital Manager Becky Kobari with Erasmus, the dog, and Encinitas VEG Medical Director Dr. Samantha Kent joined the grand opening celebration for VEGs newest hospital April 14 in Encinitas, at 260 N. El Camino Real. This will be VEG’s 21st location nationwide.

New animal emergency center

ENCINITAS — Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), the world’s veterinary emergency brand that helps people and their pets when they need it most, opened its newest hospital in Encinitas, April 14 at 260 N. El Camino Real.

“Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary brand that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” said Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”

VEG has revolutionized veterinary emergency medicine by taking customer service, for the pet and pet parent, to the next level and having a laser sharp focus on “emergency care.” At VEG, when a pet parent calls, they will speak directly with a licensed veterinarian. Unlike other hospitals during an emergency, pet parents won’t wait in the lobby or fill out paperwork first – instead they will see a doctor right away.

VEG is open 24/7 to help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed. Each hospital has an open floor plan that allows pet parents to have freedom of movement from the exam room to treatment floor, and they can stay with their pet during all phases of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, VEG has been taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy. At this time, VEG hospitals have been taking in a limited amount of pet parents and pets at a time, to ensure maximum safety.