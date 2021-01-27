13-year-old girl runs away from Vista home

VISTA — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night after she ran away from her family’s home in Vista following an argument with her father.

Natalie Munoz was last seen about 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Yettford Road, between Woodland Drive and Watson Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Munoz does not have a history of running away and did not take her cellphone with her, family members told the department.

Munoz is Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, light-colored pants and a black backpack with white flowers on it and has a scooter with her, the department said.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.