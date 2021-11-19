The Coast News Group
Cities Crime Crime News San Marcos

1 dead, 1 critically injured in San Marcos shooting

by Coast News wire services100

SAN MARCOS — Deputies are looking for a suspect in a San Marcos shooting on Wednesday that killed one man and left another man in critical condition.

Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds after a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the victims. One victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver reported.

No other information was released, including a description of the suspect or suspects. The sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment